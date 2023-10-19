YNGWIE MALMSTEEN Featured In Career-Spanning Interview With Producer / Songwriter RICK BEATO (Video)

In his latest video, producer / songwriter / educator Rick Beato - who also has a popular YouTube channel, Everything Music - interviews Swedish guitar virtuoso, Yngwie Malmsteen.

Beato: "In this episode, shred guitar innovator Yngwie Malmsteen dives into his classical influences, his favorite gear, and reflects on recording and touring throughout his career."

Malmsteen will play his first headline UK shows in more than six years this fall. The two concerts, in association with Planet Rock, take place at KK’s Steel Mill in Wolverhampton on Friday, November 3 and the Electric Ballroom in Camden, London on Sunday, November 5.

Tour dates:

November

3 - KK's Steel Mill - Wolverhampton, United Kingdom

5 - Electric Ballroom - Camden, United Kingdom

Go to Malmsteen's official website here for ticket information.