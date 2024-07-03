YNGWIE MALMSTEEN On Why He No Longer Works With Singers - "I Want Pure Expression Of Myself, Not Diluted By Having ELVIS PRESLEY In The Band" (Video)

Yngwie Malmsteen performed at this year's Hellfest in Clisson, France, and during his stay the Swedish guitar virtuoso held a press conference. It can be viewed below courtey of Loud TV.

Malmsteen: "In rock and roll, even if you're a solo artist, like Ozzy Osbourne or whoever, they have songs written for them, they have producers and stuff like this. I don't do that. I do everything. I actually do everything, and it's not because I'm an egotistic person that I don't want anybody else to take the credit. No. It's because instead of what you would say a traditional rock and roll Lennon-McCartney, Keith Richards-Mick Jagger (songwriting partnership) - I love all them guys; I think they're fucking great - I work more like an author, like let's say Stephen King or Johann Sebastian Bach. Basically I'm like a painter or an author."

"That's why I don't have co-writers and so on. Because when I did have that, every single time I came out unhappy and I wasn't pleased with the resul, and I only live once. So what I wanna leave behind, what I wanna create, what I wanna put out on records, what I wanna perform on stage, is something that is purely my expression because I have so much inside. I want pure expression of myself, not diluted by having Elvis Presley in the band. Most singers think they're Elvis Presley. They're not. They're just another instrument in my orchestra."

Malmsteen recently announced a string of US tour dates in September / October / November. Support on "The 40th Anniversary Tour" will be provided by Kurt Deimer, who joins the tour on September 27.

Says Malmsteen: "Excited to announce I’ll be embarking on a new USA tour celebrating forty years of my solo career. Can’t wait to see you all on the road - you’re not going to want to miss this 🎸💥

Tickets are available here.

Dates:

September

26 - Ft Myers, FL - TBA

27 - Clearwater, FL - Capital Theater

28 - Mount Dora, FL - Mount Dora Music Hall

29 - Tallahassee, FL - The Moon

October

2 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater

4 - Plattsburgh, NY - Srand Center

5 - Pawtucket, RI - The Met

6 - New Haven, CT - Toads Place

7 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur

9 - York, PA - Double Barrel Roadhouse

10 - Woodstock, NY - Colony Woodstock

11 - Millville, NJ - Levoy Theater

12 - Buffalo, NY - Electric City Music Hall

13 - St Charles, IL - Arcada Theater

16 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

18 - Tacoma, WA - Temple Theater

19 - Dalles, OR - Granada Theater

20 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

22 - Roseville, CA - Goldfields

24 - Los Angeles, CA - Saban Theater

25 - Anaheim, CA - Grove

26 - Agoura Hills, CA - Canyon Club

27 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues

30 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

November

1 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater

2 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

3 - Austin, TX - Come & Take It Live

4 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

5 - Dallas, TX - Trees

7 - Covington, KY - Madison Theater

8 - Lorain, OH - Lorain Place

9 - Columbus, OH - King Of Clubs

10 - Leesburg, VA - Tallyho Theater

14 - Ashland, KY - Paramount Arts Center

15 - Oakmont, PA - Oaks Theater

16 - Newton, NJ - Newton Theater

18 - New York, NY - Grammercy