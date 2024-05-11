YNGWIE MALMSTEEN Shows Off His Guitar Collection In Celebration Of Fender Stratocaster's 70th Anniversary (Video)

In the latest installment of Strat Sessions, Swedish guitar virtuoso Yngwie Malmsteen gives us a look into his incomparable guitar collection and how the Strat has played a part in his iconic style. Check out the video below.

In November 2023, producer / songwriter / educator Rick Beato - who also has a popular YouTube channel, Everything Music - interviewed Malmsteen.

Beato: "In this episode, shred guitar innovator Yngwie Malmsteen dives into his classical influences, his favorite gear, and reflects on recording and touring throughout his career."