YNGWIE MALMSTEEN Shows Off His Guitar Collection In Celebration Of Fender Stratocaster's 70th Anniversary (Video)
May 11, 2024, 16 minutes ago
In the latest installment of Strat Sessions, Swedish guitar virtuoso Yngwie Malmsteen gives us a look into his incomparable guitar collection and how the Strat has played a part in his iconic style. Check out the video below.
In November 2023, producer / songwriter / educator Rick Beato - who also has a popular YouTube channel, Everything Music - interviewed Malmsteen.
Beato: "In this episode, shred guitar innovator Yngwie Malmsteen dives into his classical influences, his favorite gear, and reflects on recording and touring throughout his career."