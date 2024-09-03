YNGWIE MALMSTEEN Shreds On His New MXR Signature Overdrive Pedal; Video

Yngwie Malmsteen launched a new overdrive pedal with MXR and showed it off with his signature shredding at Sweetwater. Check out the video below, and shop the MXR Yngwie Malmsteen Overdrive pedal here .

Malmsteen recently announced a string of US tour dates in September / October / November. Support on "The 40th Anniversary Tour" will be provided by Kurt Deimer, who joins the tour on September 27.

Says Malmsteen: "Excited to announce I’ll be embarking on a new USA tour celebrating forty years of my solo career. Can’t wait to see you all on the road - you’re not going to want to miss this." 🎸💥

Tickets are available here.

Dates:

September

26 - Ft Myers, FL - TBA

27 - Clearwater, FL - Capital Theater

28 - Mount Dora, FL - Mount Dora Music Hall

29 - Tallahassee, FL - The Moon

October

2 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater

4 - Plattsburgh, NY - Srand Center

5 - Pawtucket, RI - The Met

6 - New Haven, CT - Toads Place

7 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur

9 - York, PA - Double Barrel Roadhouse

10 - Woodstock, NY - Colony Woodstock

11 - Millville, NJ - Levoy Theater

12 - Buffalo, NY - Electric City Music Hall

13 - St Charles, IL - Arcada Theater

16 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

18 - Tacoma, WA - Temple Theater

19 - Dalles, OR - Granada Theater

20 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

22 - Roseville, CA - Goldfields

24 - Los Angeles, CA - Saban Theater

25 - Anaheim, CA - Grove

26 - Agoura Hills, CA - Canyon Club

27 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues

30 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

November

1 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater

2 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

3 - Austin, TX - Come & Take It Live

4 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

5 - Dallas, TX - Trees

7 - Covington, KY - Madison Theater

8 - Lorain, OH - Lorain Place

9 - Columbus, OH - King Of Clubs

10 - Leesburg, VA - Tallyho Theater

14 - Ashland, KY - Paramount Arts Center

15 - Oakmont, PA - Oaks Theater

16 - Newton, NJ - Newton Theater

18 - New York, NY - Grammercy