Young Guitar Phenomenon MAYA NEELAKANTAN To Jam A Song With TESTAMENT This Week In Las Vegas

Young guitar phenomenon Maya Neelakantan - described as an 11-year old guitarist showcasing her skills in genres like thrash metal, Tool songs and Indian Classical Carnatic music - has confirmed she will jam a song with Testament this upcoming week in Las Vegas.

“I am playing with Testament - My First Metal Concert! Exciting News! I am going to be playing with Testament in Las Vegas next week on September 13!! This is going to be at the iconic venue House Of Blues and this is my very first time I am ever going to a heavy metal concert! What an honor that my first metal concert is going to watch Testament and to make this even more special I get to jam a song with them on stage! I am really looking forward to this very fun day. I can’t wait to play with good friends Eric Peterson and Alex Skolnick with three roaring metal guitars! And I am very much looking forward to meeting Chuck Billy, Steve DiGiorgio and Chris Dovas for the first time! If you are near Las Vegas, come watch us on September 13. It will be a blast! 🤘🤘🤘

