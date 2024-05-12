Your Free Business Solution to Transfer Large Files

With remote teams and the gig economy, there's a growing need for secure, high-capacity file transfers that don't rely on subscription services or shared folders. Many file-sharing websites vary in security, presenting challenges.

Email attachments are often limited to around 10MB, and while this was more than enough at the turn of the century, files are now often exceeding this at an individual level. Many corporate systems cannot accept zipped files, so another solution is needed.

A new solution on the scene is Transfer by Creative Fabrica which offers a free secure file transfer via their website with a size limit of 2GB. You may be aware of Creative Fabrica’s digital marketplace however they have been moving into new areas of creative solutions and services. Transfer is part of a wider suite offered by Creative Fabrica known as Studio. This sets it apart from other services that focus solely on data transfer; instead, offering a suite of tools that caters to the creative community This creative hub enables users to create design projects with innovative tools incorporating AI generation, image editing, vector design, and layout software.

Secure Transfers

Transfer provides secure file transfers for free through their website. No sign-up is required for the service, and there’s no limit on the file types you can transfer. The interface of Transfer is intuitive and easy to use.

All you need to do is add your files, enter the recipient's email address, your email address, and then enter a subject and content as you would a regular email. Transfer. Next, you will be prompted to enter a verification code which will be sent to your email address. Enter the code and your transfer will be on its way.





Your recipient will then receive an email notification from Creative Fabrica Studio with your email message and a link to access the content. This will take your recipient to Transfer where your files will be ready to download.

Stop Your Emails From Bouncing

You no longer need to worry about bounced emails due to file size limits or the recipient’s full inboxes. With Transfer, you will avoid filling up the email inboxes of your team and those outside of it. Plus, if you only send files to one main contact, Transfer will even remember their details for you; simplifying the process further to help quicker transfers.

Larger Transfers

In these days of digital marketing, video plays such an important role. Transferring videos for editing, approval, and uploading can be a costly process as files quickly exceed 2GB. You can send large files over 2GB with Transfer too! Simply sign up to Creative Fabrica’s All Access Subscription. As a subscriber, your limit is a massive 1TB transfer - great for video, photography and even publishing work.

The other benefit of being an All Access Subscriber and Transfer user is the ability to have a file link expire within a set duration (set at the time of emailing). This can be useful for limiting time-sensitive data, work-in-progress files, and also where a deadline for signing applies.





Solution for Sharing Creative Files

Transfer is ideal for visual creatives as you can work on any stage of the creative process and easily share it. The joy of file transfer is also that you can have the files sent back to you without having to risk compromising the security of your own data. The sent files will always download into your Downloaded Items folder and away from your main data storage. Signage and large format designers will also benefit from the additional bandwidth for the file upload and Transfer can help streamline the project progression and approval process.

Transfer isn’t just about sharing large individual files; bulk senders can benefit too. For example, you may be sending a client tens of files each with their own images or even just a simple logo attached. File sizes of bulk sends can build up quickly, and there’s nothing more annoying than having to re-do an email with tens of attachments; especially when it could have been sent more easily using a file transfer service like Creative Fabrica’s Transfer.

Temporary Data

Using a file transfer service can really lighten the load when needing to exchange files internally within your team and externally. It saves using up email bandwidth at both ends and is a way to prevent full inboxes for recipients. The security and additional space they offer make them great for temporary versions of data; whereas a cloud storage service may instead become filled with outdated versions very quickly. The Transfer service is also a great way to control the flow of data between several people; useful where you need to have control over approved versions for sending to a client for instance.

A popular way of using this kind of service is to send raw video for editing. This saves duplicate copies being held on the same cloud storage; thus the cloud storage would overfill quickly leading to higher usage costs while holding a lot of redundant data.

Sharing on the move

Another advantage of using this web-based service is the ability to send without being connected to outgoing mail servers, account logins, and more. You can securely send data from anywhere you can get an internet connection. This is ideal for photographers and videographers working on location. You don’t even need to leave the set to send content for editing or approval. This not only makes file transfer easy and accessible, but it inevitably speeds up the creative process.

Transfer is a valuable service for freelancers and creatives looking to network with other creatives and clients beyond traditional cloud storage options and without the significant monthly costs those can consume.



