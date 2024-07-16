YouTube Sensation, THE PROFESSOR OF ROCK, Partners With Skyview Networks For Launch Of Dynamic New Radio Show, Classic Rock U

YouTube superstar, Adam Reader as the Professor of Rock, announced today the launch of his energetic new radio show, Classic Rock U, in partnership with audio solutions company, Skyview Networks. With over one million subscribers on YouTube, Reader has captivated viewers on a global scale with his engaging content of nearly 700 unparalleled interviews with some of the most legendary musical artists and groups, including Sammy Hagar, Journey, Heart, and Def Leppard. Set to launch this October, Classic Rock U offers a new platform for audiences to receive a thrilling mix of music combined with an exclusive portfolio of conversations with listeners’ favorite stars. By joining forces with Skyview Networks for its industry-leading distribution platforms and affiliate and network sales strategies, this collaboration marks a pivotal moment in entertainment.

“As a kid growing up in a small town in Idaho, my dad raised me on rock ‘n’ roll, and like many Gen-Xers, classic rock radio and MTV, when they used to play music, were my windows to the world,” said Adam Reader, the Professor of Rock and host of Classic Rock U. “I listened to Casey Kasem’s American Top 40 countdown every week and was dazzled by the stories behind the songs and the artists who created them. It was such an education. Music has always been an anchor of my soul, so this is a dream come true to continue the tradition of playing the songs, sharing the stories and honoring the artists that have created the soundtracks of our lives.”

From viral YouTube videos to a new opportunity of star-studded on-air radio moments, the Professor of Rock continues to redefine digital and audio content creation, and Classic Rock U serves as a testament to his deep connections with audiences, music and artists. Classic Rock icon, Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon, expressed his admiration for Reader following an interview, stating, “They call you the Professor for a reason, and you brought the best out of me, so thank you.” Further, Reader received high praise from legend, Kenny Loggins, saying he was “among the three best interviewers out there.”

The show will debut on 97.1 The Drive (WDRV-FM) in Chicago, KSLX-FM in Phoenix, and KSHE-FM in St. Louis, and will be produced out of Hubbard Radio Chicago. “This is incredibly fresh classic hits and classic rock content that combines the powers of radio with a YouTube star,” said WDRV-FM Brand/Content Director, Keith Hastings. “Classic Rock U allows Adam's exclusive interviews and rich storytelling to be featured between the songs themselves in a highly compelling show that jumps out of the speakers.”

Jeanne-Marie Condo, President of Network Partnerships and Chief Revenue Officer of Skyview Networks commented on the partnership, stating, “Adam’s special YouTube show and his extraordinary talent has brought Classic Rock U to life, serving as a celebration of creativity and innovation. We are excited for what will be a treasured show by many for its rare access to the legends of Classic Rock, and we look forward to delivering a unique and immersive listening experience for our audiences and advertisers.”