YUNGBLUD Releases Cover Of KISS Classic "I Was Made For Lovin' You"; Audio

Yungblud puts his unique take on a KISS classic, releasing an explosive cover of “I Was Made For Lovin’ You'', featured in Universal Pictures’ new 87North film, The Fall Guy, and on the The Fall Guy Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Backlot Music).

The track is released today, ahead of the May 3 release of the film’s soundtrack and the North American theatrical release of the film. The track is available across all digital platforms from today. Listen to “I Was Made For Lovin’ You” below.