Z2 And MOTÖRHEAD Celebrate Release Of "No Remorse: The Illustrated True Stories Of Lemmy Kilmister And Motörhead"; Book Premiere + Artist Signings + Lemmy Amp Shrine Featured At San Diego Comic Con 2024

Z2 is proud to announce the much anticipated No Remorse: The Illustrated True Stories Of Lemmy Kilmister And Motörhead at the 2024 edition of San Diego Comic Con. Z2’s booth will be framed by Lemmy's towering Amp Stacks, whose sound was integral to the low-end bass growl of Motörhead. The stacks will be live and blaring Motörhead music all weekend long in celebration at Z2’s Booth #1529.

Over the duration of Comic Con, Z2 and Marshall will be hosting four daily drawings for fans to win Marshall bluetooth speakers, studio headphones and deluxe editions of the Motörhead graphic novel. The weekend events will culminate with a special Motörhead book signing featuring book contributors, including Tim Bradstreet, Jeff McClelland, Bob Fingerman, Ryan Dunlavey, Luke McGarry, Tony Parker and MTV Legend, Matt Pinfield on Sunday, July 28 at 2 PM, PST at Booth #1529.

“The sound of Marshall is literally the sound of Rock & Roll” says Josh Bernstein, President of Z2. “Nothing is more iconic than Lemmy plugging into his Marshall Stacks and creating that signature Motörhead sound. San Diego Comic Con is about to get STONE DEAF FOREVER!”

Formed in 1975 by iconic bassist/vocalist Lemmy Kilmister, Motörhead’s aggressive sound gave rise to the New Wave of British Heavy Metal. Motörhead have released 23 studio albums, 10 live recordings, 12 compilation albums, and five EPs over a career spanning 40 years, with several successful singles in the UK Top 40 and a Grammy win 2005. Enduring releases, Ace of Spades, Overkill, Iron Fist, and the live set, No Sleep 'til Hammersmith secured Motörhead their spot as perennial arena headliners. Motörhead are cited as seminal influencers by generations of thrash and speed metal bands, while Lemmy Kilmister is heralded as the poster-boy for the sex, drugs, and rock & roll lifestyle up to his 2015 passing.

No Remorse: The Illustrated True Stories Of Lemmy Kilmister And Motörhead kicks off this 176-page tribute with a deeply personal foreword by his dear friend Dave Grohl (Nirvana, Foo Fighters) and a truly touching afterword by his longtime friend and collaborator Ozzy Osbourne.

The book pairs 28 superstar contributors with 28 acclaimed illustrators to tell the stories of their true and unbelievable personal encounters with the heralded founding father of Motörhead. Recounting their history with Lemmy over the span of his life and career are the greatest living musicians - Ozzy Osbourne, Lars Ulrich, Slash, Chrissie Hynde, Dee Snider, Dave Navarro plus world-class writers Neil Gaiman, Michael Moorcock, pro-wrestling giants Triple H, Corey Graves, TV & Film luminaries including Matt Pinfield, Penelope Spheeris, Riki Rachtman, as well as his bandmates Phil Campbell, Mikkey Dee, and Slim Jim Phantom.

With a gorgeous variety of visual approaches, the artists of No Remorse: The Illustrated True Stories Of Lemmy Kilmister And Motörhead; including Dave Chisholm, Steve Chanks, Jay Jay Jackson, and Jim Mahfood capture the many facets of these incredible TRUE TALES of Lemmy Kilmister. The cover art is illustrated and designed by comic book legend Tim Bradstreet (Punisher, Hellblazer) and features the gleam of a holographic coating on Lemmy’s classic aviator specs!

Like all Z2 collaborations, this book is packaged with an exclusive white vinyl variant of the legendary Motörhead double LP, No Remorse. Plus, a poster triptych set by renowned designer Hydro74, and a three-card collectors set presented in a custom frame featuring the art of the iconic thrash-metal painter Ed Repka (Megadeth, Super7).

All collector editions will include the oversized deluxe volume of the No Remorse: The Illustrated True Stories Of Lemmy Kilmister And Motörhead book which contains a metallic foil embossed slipcase, with die cuts that reveal the holographic coating on Lemmy’s classic aviator specs seen on the cover of the book. All editions available for order now.

Story Contributors: Phil Campbell, Mikkey Dee, Sir Neil Warnock, Wayne Kramer, Michael Moorcock, Ozzy Osbourne, Chrissie Hynde, Kim McAuliffe, Slim Jim Phantom, Lars Ulrich, Neil Gaiman, Dee Snider, Slash, Steffan Chirazi, Lita Ford, Riki Rachtman, Penelope Spheeris, Dave Navarro, Mikael Maglieri Jr., Todd Singerman, Lars Frederiksen, Dave Grohl, Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque, Matt Pinfield, Josh Bernstein, Steve Luna, Corey Graves and more.

Artist Contributors: Piotr Kowalski, Pat Moriarity, John Bergin, John Bivens, Chris Visions, Fred Harper, Bob Fingerman, Steve Chanks, Dave Chisholm, JayJay Jackson, Felipe Sobreiro, Gideon Kendall, Ron Joseph, Steve Kurth, Shane Patrick White, Jim Mahfood, Luke McGarry, Ryan Dunlavey, Koren Shadmi, Jeff McClelland, Jeff McComskey, Wes Hargis, Brent Engstrom, Erik Rodriguez, Sean Pryor, Josh Bernstein, Frank Powers, Tony Parker, Tim Bradstreet, Ed Repka, Hydro 74 and Kelley Simms.

No Remorse: The Illustrated True Stories Of Lemmy Kilmister And Motörhead will be available in hardcover via Z2 (Simon & Schuster) for a list price of $35.00 and finer retailers everywhere this September.