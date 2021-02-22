ZAKK SABBATH's Behind The Wall O' Doom Documentary To Air On Gimme Metal TV

On Saturday, February 27th at 3pm Eastern / 12pm Pacific, Behind The Wall O' Doom: The Zakk Sabbath Documentary will air as a free event on Gimme TV.

Zakk Sabbath is the Black Sabbath tribute band featuring guitarist / vocalist Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne), bassist Blasko (Ozzy Osbourne, Rob Zombie), and drummer Joey Castillo (Danzig, Queens Of The Stone Age). Behind The Wall O' Doom is the companion documentary to Zakk Sabbath's Vertigo, a re-recording of Black Sabbath's eponymous debut released last year in celebration of the record's 50th anniversary.

"We recorded a live EP and were wondering what we could do next as a cover band, so the 50th album anniversary came just at the right time," said Blasko. "Compared to [Black Sabbath's second studio album] Paranoid, which is almost like a best-of record, the bulk of the material on Black Sabbath is deep-cut, really experimental stuff that was never thoroughly explored, so that was a challenge, not to forget that we wanted to meet our own high standards."

The songs were faithfully recorded in the spirit of the original - live in the studio and with a film crew documenting the process - culminating in a new celebration of the greatest heavy metal band of all time and the record that started it all. It's a compelling documentary and you don't need to be a Brigade Member to enjoy the whole thing so make sure to take advantage of this killer showing! For further details, visit gimmemetal.com.

"The Wizard":