ZAKK WYLDE Demos The First Riff He Wrote For OZZY OSBOURNE, Says "Something Comes From Somewhere"; Video

Zakk Wylde has released the new video below, demoing his riff on "Miracle Man", the first he wrote for Ozzy Osbourne.

"Miracle Man" was written by Osbourne, Wylde, and bass player Bob Daisley. According to SongFacts, in this song, Ozzy ridicules televangelist (and longtime foe) Jimmy Swaggart, referring to him as "Jimmy Sinner."

Daisley, who wrote the lyric, originally mentioned Swaggart by name, but decided it would be more effective to keep it nonspecific.

In 1985, after a teenager killed himself while listening to Ozzy's song "Suicide Solution," Swaggart went on a crusade against rock music and took every opportunity to point out Osbourne's depravity. Ozzy got the last laugh in 1987 when Swaggart was caught with a prostitute and admitted an addiction to pornography. Swaggart became known as one of the biggest hypocrites ever to walk the earth, while Ozzy got his own TV show.

Ozzy used an English church as his stage to skewer Swaggart in the music video, but events took an unexpected turn when some of his guests befouled the chapel. "When the music went on, the pigs all took a massive s--t at the same time," he remembered. "Because it was so f---ing loud in there. My wife went, 'Oh, f---!' The playback started and they all went pfffffftttt! Sixty pigs s--tting! I had a pair of brand-new suede boots on, and I never wore them again. I couldn't get the f---ing smell of pig s--t out of them."