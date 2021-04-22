ZAKK WYLDE Looks Back On Recording The Guitar Solo For OZZY OSBOURNE Classic "No More Tears" - "The Weird Thing Was I Did It In One Take"

In a new gear-oriented interview with Guitar World, guitar legend Zakk Wylde looks back on writing the Ozzy Osbourne classic "Miracle Man" and "No More Tears". Following is an excerpt from the interview.

GW: Speaking of "Miracle Man", that opening economy lick in the solo is one of your most legendary. What do you remember about writing that?

Zakk: "That bit is played on the B and E strings and goes back to Saint Rhoads. Whenever people ask me about his legacy, it’s all about his writing. Sure he was the whole package, with technique and tone, but it was his writing that stood the test of time. All the guitar players we love are the ones who could write as well as play. I could play any of Randy’s solos and you’d be able to name the song. The same goes for 'Hotel California' or 'Stairway To Heaven'. That’s how phenomenal those players are. So writing that one, I would sit there with the backing track coming out of a boombox and piece together each section until it was something I was really happy with. You have to remember, a solo should be part of the song.”

GW: Similar things could be said of your "No More Tears" solo. What do you remember about recording it?

Zakk: "The weird thing was I did it in one take. I remember being at A&M (Records) and I had the piano bit down. It reminded me of Pink Floyd and The Beatles, plus Elton John’s 'Funeral For A Friend' and stuff like that. We had that bit and then got to the solo. I think I was just jamming! There’s the structured pentatonic thing at the very end, but it was pretty weird because I only did it once. I remember saying to everyone, 'Let me try it again!' and they were like, 'Nah, it’s cool as it is.' That song is one of very few on that record where I didn’t double the guitars... it’s all just one guitar for those rhythms.”

Read the complete interview here.

Zakk Wylde and Black Label Society hit social media on the morning of April 21st with an update and a new video:

"SURPRISE! None More Black Box Set available at NoneMoreBlackBoxSet.com. Watch the official video for 'Blind Man' featured in the None More Black Box Set."

The box set that the world has been waiting for. All twelve original Black Label Society studio recordings on gorgeous color vinyl. Remastered. Refurbished. Reupholstered. Recarpeted. Reassured. Remarried. Restored. Reissued. Relaunched. Reassembled. RE-EVERYTHING.

The None More Black Box Set comes with a hardcover 32 page photo book, chronicling Black Label Society's legendary career. Demolish all of life's menial tasks with the official Odin's Demolition Squad patch. Impress your friends and help open bottles for your loved ones that lack opposable thumbs with the None More Black Box Set bottle opener.

Arrives in an indestructible black on black embossed collection box. Includes The Song Remains Not The Same II: featuring reworked versions of the original songs.

All original studio albums:

Sonic Brew - black/white marble x2 LP

Stronger Than Death - black/apple marble x2 LP

1919 Eternal - black/brown marble x2 LP

The Blessed Hellride - black/silver marble LP

Hangover Music Vol. VI - black/canary marble x2LP

Mafia - black/neon coral marble x2LP

Shot To Hell - black/tangerine marble LP

Order Of The Black - black/grey marble LP

Catacombs Of The Black Vatican - black/tan marble LP

Grimmest Hits - black/olive marble LP

Two bonus albums:

The Song Remains Not The Same II - grey LP

Nuns and Roaches: Tasty Little Bastards - black/magenta LP