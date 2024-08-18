ZAKK WYLDE On Possibility Of Recording New Music With PANTERA - "We Haven't Talked About Anything Like That" (Video)
August 18, 2024, 7 hours ago
Pantera - comprised of original members vocalist Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown, along with guitarist Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne, Zakk Sabbath) and drummer Charlie Benante (Anthrax) - have spent 2023 and 2024 touring arenas, amphitheatres, and stadiums in tribute to the late Abbott brothers, guitarist Dimebag Darrell and drummer Vinnie Paul.
Guesting on Boston's 100.7 WZLX, Wylde was asked if the line-up has considered releasing new music under the Pantera name.
Wylde: "No, we haven't talked about anything like that… That's up to the fellas (Anselmo and Brown); whatever they want to do. Me and Charlie, we're basically just allied forces and they're brothers. So it's just, whatever the guys want to do right now. But as far as right now, I think we're gonna be — we're just rolling right now. After this (leg of the tour), I think we go out in February, over in Europe. Six weeks over in Europe."
Pantera recently announced an early 2025 European tour.
Links to purchase tickets are live on Pantera.com/tour.
Dates:
January
21 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall
23 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet
24 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum
26 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
28 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
31 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Arena Stožice
February
1 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Ostravar Aréna
3 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Arena
4 - Kraków, Poland - Tauron Arena
6 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle
7 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle
9 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle
10 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National
12 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena
13 - Zürich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
15 - Paris, France - Adidas Arena
The band previously announced a string of UK / Ireland dates in February 2025.
Dates:
February 2025
18 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
19 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena
21 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena
23 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena
25 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley
2024 Pantera dates:
July
6 - Rock Fest - Barcelona, Spain
August
2 - Gilette Stadium - Foxborough, MA (with Metallica)
9 - Soldier Field - Chicago, IL (with Metallica)
16 - US Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN (with Metallica)
23 - Commonweath Stadium - Edmonton, AB (with Metallica)
30 - Lumen Field - Seattle, WA (with Metallica)
October
10 - Aftershock Festival - Sacramento, CA