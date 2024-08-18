ZAKK WYLDE On Possibility Of Recording New Music With PANTERA - "We Haven't Talked Talked About Anything Like That" (Video)

Pantera - comprised of original members vocalist Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown, along with guitarist Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne, Zakk Sabbath) and drummer Charlie Benante (Anthrax) - have spent 2023 and 2024 touring arenas, amphitheatres, and stadiums in tribute to the late Abbott brothers, guitarist Dimebag Darrell and drummer Vinnie Paul.

Guesting on Boston's 100.7 WZLX, Wylde was asked if the line-up has considered releasing new music under the Pantera name.

Wylde: "No, we haven't talked about anything like that… That's up to the fellas (Anselmo and Brown); whatever they want to do. Me and Charlie, we're basically just allied forces and they're brothers. So it's just, whatever the guys want to do right now. But as far as right now, I think we're gonna be — we're just rolling right now. After this (leg of the tour), I think we go out in February, over in Europe. Six weeks over in Europe."

Pantera recently announced an early 2025 European tour.

Links to purchase tickets are live on Pantera.com/tour.

Dates:

January

21 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall

23 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet

24 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

26 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

28 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

31 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Arena Stožice

February

1 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Ostravar Aréna

3 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Arena

4 - Kraków, Poland - Tauron Arena

6 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

7 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle

9 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle

10 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National

12 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena

13 - Zürich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

15 - Paris, France - Adidas Arena

The band previously announced a string of UK / Ireland dates in February 2025.

Dates:

February 2025

18 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

19 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena

21 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena

23 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena

25 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley

2024 Pantera dates:

July

6 - Rock Fest - Barcelona, Spain

August

2 - Gilette Stadium - Foxborough, MA (with Metallica)

9 - Soldier Field - Chicago, IL (with Metallica)

16 - US Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN (with Metallica)

23 - Commonweath Stadium - Edmonton, AB (with Metallica)

30 - Lumen Field - Seattle, WA (with Metallica)

October

10 - Aftershock Festival - Sacramento, CA