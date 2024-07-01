ZAKK WYLDE On The Possibility Of New Music From The Current PANTERA Lineup - "No... We Haven't Been Sitting Around Writing Riffs"

Guitarist Zakk Wylde, who replaced the late great Dimebag Darrell in the reformed Pantera, was recently interviewed by Brazilian music journalist Igor Miranda. During their chat, which can be seen below, Zakk (who also plays with Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne, and Zakk Sabbath) was questioned about Anthrax / Pantera drummer Charlie Benante's recent comments that there has been talk of the current lineup of Pantera releasing a live album. Joining Wylde and Benante in the reformed Pantera are surviving members vocalist Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown.

According to Zakk, "Yeah, whatever the fellas wanna do, we knock it out. Let's be real — it's a live album every night. People with their phones and everything are recording it anyway, so it doesn't [matter] to me. You go up there and you play to win every night."

Zakk was also asked if the current lineup of Pantera has written any new songs. To which he answered, "No, we haven't sat and talked about, like, 'Oh, guys, let's get together and write songs,' or whatnot; there hasn't been anything like that. I mean, the only discussions we'll have is just what other new songs we wanna put in the setlist. Like when we put 'Floods' in and then we got together at rehearsals, got together over at Phil's house, we just rehearsed everything. But no, nothing like… We haven't been sitting around writing riffs and things like that."

Pantera have announced an early 2025 European tour. Tickets are on sale now.

Dates:

January

21 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall

23 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet

24 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

26 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

28 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

31 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Arena Stožice

February

1 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Ostravar Aréna

3 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Arena

4 - Kraków, Poland - Tauron Arena

6 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

7 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle

9 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle

10 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National

12 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena

13 - Zürich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

15 - Paris, France - Adidas Arena

The band previously announced a string of UK / Ireland dates in February 2025.

Dates:

February 2025

18 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

19 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena

21 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena

23 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena

25 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley

2024 Pantera dates:

July

6 - Rock Fest - Barcelona, Spain

August

2 - Gilette Stadium - Foxborough, MA (with Metallica)

9 - Soldier Field - Chicago, IL (with Metallica)

16 - US Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN (with Metallica)

23 - Commonweath Stadium - Edmonton, AB (with Metallica)

30 - Lumen Field - Seattle, WA (with Metallica)

October

10 - Aftershock Festival - Sacramento, CA