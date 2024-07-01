ZAKK WYLDE On The Possibility Of New Music From The Current PANTERA Lineup - "No... We Haven't Been Sitting Around Writing Riffs"
July 1, 2024, 9 minutes ago
Guitarist Zakk Wylde, who replaced the late great Dimebag Darrell in the reformed Pantera, was recently interviewed by Brazilian music journalist Igor Miranda. During their chat, which can be seen below, Zakk (who also plays with Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne, and Zakk Sabbath) was questioned about Anthrax / Pantera drummer Charlie Benante's recent comments that there has been talk of the current lineup of Pantera releasing a live album. Joining Wylde and Benante in the reformed Pantera are surviving members vocalist Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown.
According to Zakk, "Yeah, whatever the fellas wanna do, we knock it out. Let's be real — it's a live album every night. People with their phones and everything are recording it anyway, so it doesn't [matter] to me. You go up there and you play to win every night."
Zakk was also asked if the current lineup of Pantera has written any new songs. To which he answered, "No, we haven't sat and talked about, like, 'Oh, guys, let's get together and write songs,' or whatnot; there hasn't been anything like that. I mean, the only discussions we'll have is just what other new songs we wanna put in the setlist. Like when we put 'Floods' in and then we got together at rehearsals, got together over at Phil's house, we just rehearsed everything. But no, nothing like… We haven't been sitting around writing riffs and things like that."
Pantera have announced an early 2025 European tour. Tickets are on sale now.
Dates:
January
21 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall
23 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet
24 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum
26 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
28 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
31 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Arena Stožice
February
1 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Ostravar Aréna
3 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Arena
4 - Kraków, Poland - Tauron Arena
6 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle
7 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle
9 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle
10 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National
12 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena
13 - Zürich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
15 - Paris, France - Adidas Arena
The band previously announced a string of UK / Ireland dates in February 2025.
Dates:
February 2025
18 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
19 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena
21 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena
23 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena
25 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley
2024 Pantera dates:
July
6 - Rock Fest - Barcelona, Spain
August
2 - Gilette Stadium - Foxborough, MA (with Metallica)
9 - Soldier Field - Chicago, IL (with Metallica)
16 - US Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN (with Metallica)
23 - Commonweath Stadium - Edmonton, AB (with Metallica)
30 - Lumen Field - Seattle, WA (with Metallica)
October
10 - Aftershock Festival - Sacramento, CA