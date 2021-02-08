ZAKK WYLDE Will Not Feature In Any PANTERA Reunion, Says REX BROWN

Rex Brown has said that a much-mooted Pantera reunion may happen one day, but that the guitarist most associated with the hypothetical coming together - Zakk Wylde - will not be involved. The bassist made the revelation to eonmusic while talking about the just-released Reinventing The Steel 20th anniversary edition.

Last week, eonmusic revealed that Pantera’s early pre-fame, glam rock output will never see a re-release, according to Brown, and with the full interview just published, further revelations about the band’s career have come to light.

In the in-depth piece published today, Rex discussed that Texan outfit’s rise, fall, and legacy; from their earliest days of “playing anywhere from proms to bar mitzvahs to roller skating rinks”, to the end of the band were, exasperated he declared; “I had just had it. I just, at that point said; “we all need to go into the padded cells, and fuckin’ get the fuck out."

Speaking about Reinventing the Steel, the onetime Down member said; “We didn’t know it was going to be our last one, but I look back on that record, and it was the last time the four of us were really all together, so it was hard for me to go back and listen to it after Dime got shot” - referring to the mass shooting at a Damageplan gig at the Alrosa Villa nightclub in Columbus, Ohio, on 8th December 2004, which saw Darrell and three others lose their lives.

Going on to discuss an unlikely friendship with Bee Gee Barry Gibb, Brown recalled; “We were staying at this place called the Rhiga Royal, and we were in the elevator, and the fuckin’ Bee Gees were in the elevator. This was ‘94, and because there was such hype over these kids in this metal band coming out with a number 1 record, they go; “you’ve got a number 1 record, we have to buy you a drink. Would you mind?” And I said; “I would be honoured to sit with the fuckin’ Bee Gees”, Dude?! Come on! I mean, some of the greatest songwriters ever, of any genre, of the last six decades. And I became really good friends with Barry, and his son [Steve Gibb]. I took him on the road with Down, and he was a tech for all those years, and I’ve stayed at the family house. The Gibbs are really good friends."

Finally, when asked about the band’s legacy, an how huge Pantera would be were they able to tour now, Rex said; “It would be sold out stadium shows. Offers still come in for Philip and I to do it if we wanted to, but if you don’t have the other guys in the band it’s not going to sound the same. If we were ever to do something like that it would have to be spot on, or I wouldn’t do it. It would be a tribute."

When eonmusic added that they weren’t about to ask the usual question about a reunion with Zakk Wylde taking Dime’s place, Rex offered; “It’s going to come up, and it wouldn’t be Zakk Wylde, I guarantee you that,” pointedly.

