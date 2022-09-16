ZARDONIC Discusses "Disobey" (Disruptor Remix By Zardonic) From FEAR FACTORY's Upcoming Recoded Remix Album; Video

Extreme industrial metal pioneers, Fear Factory, will release their new album, Recoded, on October 28 via Nuclear Blast. Like the innovative one-two punch of Demanufacture and Remanufacture, Recoded brilliantly reimagines the songs from 2021’s landmark Aggression Continuum with diverse ferocity.

The band recently released the first single, "Disobey" (Disruptor Remix by Zardonic). Zardonic discusses the remix in this new video:

Watch the video for "Disobey" (Disruptor Remix by Zardonic) below, and stream the track here.

Dino Cazares comments, "It’s really cool that after 25 years we are able to release another full-length remix album. 'Adapt Or Die'."

The remixes stand as a mesmerizing counterpart to the band’s tenth album. Produced by co-founder, songwriter, and guitarist Dino Cazares and mixed/mastered by Damien Rainaud (Dragonforce, Once Human), Recoded boasts new interpretations of Aggression Continuum songs. Recoded features long-time collaborator Rhys Fulber, Zardonic, Tyrant Of Death, Rob GEE, BLUSH_RESPONSE, and Dualized. The album is the fourth Fear Factory album with artwork by Anthony Clarkson.

Recoded will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewel

- LP *All vinyl formats arrive on February 10, 2023*

* Blue Swirl (Ltd. to 300)

* Pink Swirl (Ltd. to 2000)

* Transparent Red Rainbow Splatter Vinyl (Ltd to 1,500; NB EU Exclusive)

- T-Shirt

- CD Jewel + T-Shirt Bundle

Pre-order and pre-save the remix album here.

Tracklisting:

"Adapt Or Die" - Intro Narrative By Jake Stern, Sound FX By Zardonic

"Hatred Will Prevail" - Monolith Remix By Rhys Fulber

"Disobey" - Disruptor Remix By Zardonic

"I Am The Nightrider "- Fuel Injected Suicide Machine Remix By Dualized/Zardonic

"Path To Salvation" - Purity Remix By Rhys Fulber

"Worthless" - End of Line Remix By Zardonic

"Empires Fall" - Collapse Remix By Tyrant Of Death

"System Assassin" - Aggression Continuum Remix By Rhys Fulber

"Hypocrisy Of Faith" - Manufactured Hope Remix By Rob GEE

"This Is My Life" - Cognitive Dissonance Remix By Zardonic

"Recoded" - Recode Remix By Blush Response

Limited edition vinyl contains two bonus tracks:

"Turbo Factory" - End Of Line Remix by Turboslash

"Break Off" - Disruptor Remix by Rhys Fulber

"Disobey" - Disruptor Remix By Zardonic video: