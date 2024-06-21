ZEAL & ARDOR Share “Fend You Off” Visualizer

Zeal & Ardor isn’t just a band; it’s a living and breathing entity. Like any other sentient being, it consumes, evolves, and transforms from one season to the next. It has only sharpened its claws, lengthened its teeth, and steeled its nerves over the years, growing more undeniable and unpredictable in the process.

Third single from Greif "Fend You Off" is streaming below.

"Another color joins the tapestry with 'Fend You Off," says band leader Manuel Gagneux. "By now, it might be apparent that we're sharing new sides of ours. This is us at our core honest and vulnerable. We hope you like it. Stay strange."

After gathering tens of millions of streams and earning widespread critical acclaim, Zeal & Ardor prove as dynamic and dangerous as ever on fourth full-length, self-produced album, GReif, set for release on August 23, 2024.

Rather than stagnating, basking in global acclaim garnered from three previous albums - Devil Is Fine [2017], Stranger Fruit [2018] and Zeal & Ardor [2022] - Manuel opted to shake things up for Greif. Instead of creatively flying solo again, this time he welcomed his bandmates into the studio, featuring three voices for the first time and emboldening the sound from every angle. As such, the musicians - Tiziano Volante [guitar], Marc Obrist [vocals], Denis Wagner [vocals], Lukas Kurmann [bass], and Marco Von Allmen [drums] - spread their wings alongside him. Decamping to Marc’s studio Hutch Sounds in Switzerland, the record came to life in just five months.

“We've really evolved into a tight-knit unit,” explains Marc. “Before Zeal & Ardor, we were basically strangers, but we're like a little family now. Each member brings his own unique flavor to the mix, and we all try to make Manuel’s songs better in our own way. The most interesting part for me was the new approach of how we work together in the studio.”

“I wanted to expand upon what we had and introduce new colors,” Manuel continues. “There are angry and accusatory moments, but there’s also some solace and happiness. I’m widening the palette of colors we have to paint with. These are avenues we haven’t tried.”

Greif is available to preorder on CD, transparent vinyl, and digital.

Tracklisting:

“the Bird, the Lion, and the Wildkin”

“Fend You Off”

“Kilonova”

“are you the only one now?”

“Go home my friend”

“Clawing Out”

“Disease”

“369”

“Thrill”

“une ville vide”

“Sugarcoat”

“Solace”

“Hide In Shade”

“to my ilk”

"Fend My Off":

“Clawing Out”:

“We invite listeners to hear the full spectrum of the different sides and sounds that make Zeal & Ardor,” Tiziano leaves off. “There are some gorgeous moments, but it packs in a lot of intensity and charm. In Manuel’s songwriting and the process with every member, there’s a certain intentionality as well as an element of randomness and accident. I can’t wait to see people’s reactions.”

Zeal & Ardor are gearing up for some extensive touring, which includes headline dates, festival performances, and several shows as special guests alongside experimental folk troupe Heilung. They return to the UK for one headline show at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on September 22nd, 2024. Tickets are on sale now for all dates. Find tickets and tour information at zealandardor.com.