ZEKE SKY Release New Video From Intergalactic Demon King; More Album Details, Preorders Unveiled

US based multi-instrumentalist and recent Atomic Fire Records signee Zeke Sky will release his label debut, Intergalactic Demon King, November 11.

The eleven-track offering was produced by Zeke himself alongside Kevin Antreassian who was also responsible for tracking, mixing, and mastering these tunes at Backroom Studios, adding vital touches to make them shine as bright as they do now. The album's fantasy-laden artwork was handled by Dafid Riza / Insect Decay.

With today’s release of the new video for the album’s title track, filmed and directed by Allview Cinema And Photography, Zeke states, "'Intergalactic Demon King' is my sonic monolith in tribute to the unbridled ruthlessness of the barbarian and the cunning, calculated sophistication of the civilized. They both realize a rightful place in this song and in the brave dominion of any great king."

Preorders for the physical editions of Intergalactic Demon King, including digipak CD and vinyl LP in multiple color variants, as well as digital presaves where the title track and “Say Your Prayers” are immediately available, can be found here.

Tracklisting:

“Overture”

“On The Tip Of The Tongue”

“Light The Sky”

“Intergalactic Demon King”

“Level The Heights”

“Light In The Hollow”

“Firewitch Forever”

“Faith And Sorrow”

“Endlessly Forever”

“Say Your Prayers”

“LionHeart”

“Intergalactic Demon King” video:

“Say Your Prayers”: