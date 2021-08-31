ZEUS Documentary Scored By DAVE LOMBARDO To Receive North American Release In September

Filmed over 10 years, the documentary Los Ultimos Frikis charts the tumultuous journey of Cuban heavy metal band Zeus, who went from persecuted to government sanctioned. On their first national tour, the band confronts the fate of heavy metal amid changing times.

Directed by Nicholas Brennan and produced by John Logan Pierson, the documentary Los Últimos Frikis - filmed over 10 years - tells the story of Zeus, a heavy metal band from Havana. After fighting for two decades for the right to play their once-forbidden music, Zeus embarks on a journey across the island for their first national tour. While on tour, the band confronts their own fragile place in the country's shifting culture as a new generation turns to newer, sexier sounds. Returning home to Havana on the cusp of their 30th anniversary, the band comes to terms with how they've dedicated their lives, as the film becomes a reflection on time, art and life's purpose.

Former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo makes his debut as a composer on the project.

Lombardo: "It's been a goal of mine for many years now. When Nick told me his vision for this documentary, I was immediately intrigued by the story because it could have been mine. When he asked me to score the film, I didn't hesitate to accept. It couldn't have been a more perfect match for my debut at a new form of musical expression. I have been on a path of making music solely for myself and various bands for 37 years. This is for the people of my birthplace. This is for my blood and for healing."

The documentary will launch on First Look Media's streaming service, Topic, on September 16th and will also be available via Vimeo On-Demand starting September 2nd.