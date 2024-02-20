ZOMBI Streaming “Bodies In The Flotsam” From Upcoming Direct Inject Album

Zombi, who recently announced the March 22 release of their new album, Direct Inject (Relapse Records), have shared a second song from the album: “Bodies In The Flotsam.”

“To me, this song feels like ‘classic Zombi,’ something we’d have written back in the early ‘00s,” Steve Moore says of the 3-minute track. “Lean and mean – just drums, eight-string bass and synth. Nothing programmed or sequenced.”

Direct Inject, which was self-produced by Moore and Paterra, also features guest percussionist Jeff Gretz (Zao/From Autumn To Ashes), and guitar player Phil Manley (Trans Am).

“In 2022, after our tour with The Sword, we posted up in our friend’s studio in Clearfield, PA for a week of diner breakfasts and gas station BBQ,” shares Moore. “We would record every day and improvise until we found ideas we liked. We then took these ideas back home to Albany and Chicago to give them structure. A few months later, after our tour with Om, AEP went back to Clearfield to record final drum tracks. Everything else was recorded at my home studio. The only exceptions are ‘Sessuale I’ and “Sessuale II,” which were both written in the early ‘00s but never officially released.”

Album pre-orders are available now, with Direct Inject available on several limited-edition vinyl variants, CD, and digitally, here.

Direct Inject track list:

"Direct Inject"

"So Mote It Be"

"Bodies In The Flotsam"

"Kamichi & Sandy"

"Sessuale II"

"Improvise Adapt Overcome"

"The Post-Atomic Horror"

"Insurmountable Odds"

"Sessuale I"

Zombi has simultaneously announced their first tour dates in support of Direct Inject, with a US/Canadian trek coming this April. Tickets are on-sale this Friday at 10 AM, local time. Overcalc opens on all dates.

Zombi is Steve Moore (synth/bass/guitar) and AE Paterra (drums/percussion/electronics). Formed in 2001, the Pittsburgh-founded, instrumental duo have released seven full-length albums including their most recent offering, 2020’s 2020 and the 2022 covers collection, Zombi & Friends, Vol.1, which saw the pair cover songs from Neil Diamond, Dionne Warwick and the Alan Parsons Project. Known for their distinctive style, which blends prog rock, electronics and an affinity for ‘70s and ‘80s era horror films, Zombi create music that’s both retrospective and futuristic, expansive, and intimate. Each release has seen the band refine and evolve its sound, exploring different textures and moods while staying true to their core aesthetic.

(Photo - Shawn Brackbill)