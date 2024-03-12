ZOMBI Streaming New Song "Sessuale II"

Zombi will release their new album, Direct Inject, on March 22 via Relapse Records. Today, the band offer a final preview of the forthcoming album with "Sessuale II", the third pre-release single from the nine-song record. Listen below.

“So good to get this trout out into the world. We’ve been sitting on it for a long time, and with help from Jeff Gretz and Phil Manley, we finally gave it the treatment it deserved. A showcase for Steve in both performance and production,” AE Paterra shared of the song, which was written in the early ‘00s but never officially released.

Direct Inject was born from sessions at a friend’s home studio in Clearfield, Penn. Following a Covid-caused, aborted European 2022 tour, the pair had the rare opportunity to spend time together without any looming deadlines. As Paterra describes the sessions, “Most of the tracks that ended up on the album were pretty close to their final form, spontaneous jams that just flowed out of us.” Those few days of improvisation and jamming turned out to be fruitful, with three or four sessions over three days turning out several gems.

Album pre-orders are available now, with Direct Inject available on several limited-edition vinyl variants, CD, and digitally, here.

Direct Inject track list:

"Direct Inject"

"So Mote It Be"

"Bodies In The Flotsam"

"Kamichi & Sandy"

"Sessuale II"

"Improvise Adapt Overcome"

"The Post-Atomic Horror"

"Insurmountable Odds"

"Sessuale I"

Zombi has announced their first tour dates in support of Direct Inject, with a US/Canadian trek coming this April. Tickets are on-sale now. Overcalc opens on all dates.

Zombi is Steve Moore (synth/bass/guitar) and AE Paterra (drums/percussion/electronics). Formed in 2001, the Pittsburgh-founded, instrumental duo have released seven full-length albums including their most recent offering, 2020’s 2020 and the 2022 covers collection, Zombi & Friends, Vol.1, which saw the pair cover songs from Neil Diamond, Dionne Warwick and the Alan Parsons Project. Known for their distinctive style, which blends prog rock, electronics and an affinity for ‘70s and ‘80s era horror films, Zombi create music that’s both retrospective and futuristic, expansive, and intimate. Each release has seen the band refine and evolve its sound, exploring different textures and moods while staying true to their core aesthetic.

(Photo - Shawn Brackbill)