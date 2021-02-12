ZZ TOP Guitarist / Vocalist BILLY F GIBBONS Releases "Rollin' And Tumblin'" Music Video

ZZ Top legend Billy F Gibbons has released a video for "Rollin' And Tumblin'", a track from his second-ever solo release, The Big Bad Blues, released in 2018 via Concord Records. Watch the video below, and order The Big Bad Blues here.

Tracklisting (all songs by Billy F Gibbons except where noted):

"Missin’ Yo’ Kissin’" (Gilly Stillwater)

"My Baby She Rocks"

"Second Line"

"Standing Around Crying" (Muddy Waters)

"Let The Left Hand Know…"

"Bring It To Jerome" (Jerome Green)

"That’s What She Said"

"Mo’ Slower Blues"

"Hollywood 151"

"Rollin’ And Tumblin’" (Muddy Waters)

"Crackin’ Up" (Bo Diddley)

"Rollin’ And Tumblin’" video: