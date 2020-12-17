ZZ TOP's BILLY GIBBONS Announces New Year's Eve Livestream Concert With THE JUNGLE SHOW

According to Rolling Stone, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons will livestream his sixth annual all-star Jungle Show concert from Austin, TX on New Year’s Eve.

For the past four years, Gibbons has convened this once-a-year blues supergroup with Jimmie Vaughan, Mike Flanigin, Sue Foley, and Chris Layton to play a couple of special gigs at Antone’s in Austin. While this year’s event will be virtual, the band will still be performing at Antone’s and the show will air at 8:00pm in various time zones around the world, including the US, Canada, Europe, the UK and Australia

“For five years consecutive years we’ve looked forward to putting the Jungle Show together between Christmas and New Year’s Eve,” Gibbons tells Rolling Stone. “It’s been a great way for all of us to cap the old year and bring in the new in rockin’ style. Despite the reality of 2020, we were determined to keep our streak going so we’ve decided to go viral — the good kind of viral — and offer the Jungle Show to the world beyond Austin.”

The Jungle Show came about back in 2015 when Gibbons and Flanigin, an Austin-based organist, were tapped to perform at the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame’s induction of B.B. King. By that point, most of King’s staples had been picked up by other artists, so the pair decided to cover the 1967 deep cut, “The Jungle.” They enjoyed the performance so much, they booked a follow-up show at Antone’s despite not having a full-time band.

Read the complete report via Rolling Stone here. Go to The Jungle Show's official website here to purchase tickets.

On February 25, 2020, mere days before the first case of COVID-19 was discovered in the UK, as the ongoing pandemic necessitated the suspension of modern society, a very special concert took place at the legendary Palladium in London celebrating the songs of Peter Green and the original incarnation of Fleetwood Mac.

The audience at that sold out show witnessed something unique at what would be the last live concert anyone would attend until further notice. This show also now takes on a particularly poignant meaning, with the unfortunate passing of Peter Green in July 2020.

The players gathered were an all-star cast and all of the musicians present that night had a deep and frequently far-fetched, cosmic connection to the songs.

Check out the official live video of Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett and ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons performing the Fleetwood Mac classic "The Green Manalishi (With The Two Prong Crown)".

The participants that night included Neil Finn, Noel Gallagher, Billy Gibbons, David Gilmour, Kirk Hammett, John Mayall, Christine McVie, Jeremy Spencer, Zak Starkey, Pete Townshend, Steven Tyler and Bill Wyman. Legendary producer Glyn Johns joined as the executive sound producer and the house band featured Mick Fleetwood himself along with Dave Bronze, Jonny Lang, Andy Fairweather Low, Ricky Peterson and Rick Vito.

Mick Fleetwood, who curated the list of artists performing, said: “The concert was a celebration of those early blues days where we all began, and it’s important to recognize the profound impact Peter and the early Fleetwood Mac had on the world of music. Peter was my greatest mentor and it gave me such joy to pay tribute to his incredible talent. I was honoured to be sharing the stage with some of the many artists Peter has inspired over the years and who share my great respect for this remarkable musician. ‘Then Play On’...”

In cinemas in March 2021. Watch an official trailer below. Out on physical formats Friday, April 30 via BMG.

For full info on concert, products and cinema listings, head here.