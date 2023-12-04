ZZ TOP's BILLY GIBBONS, REO SPEEDWAGON's KEVIN CRONIN, J. GEILS BAND's PETER WOLF Join Lineup For Join JIM IRSAY BAND Concert In L.A.

Music legends Buddy Guy (8x Grammy winner, Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame), Kevin Cronin (REO Speedwagon), Billy Gibbons (ZZ Top, Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame), Ann Wilson (Heart, Tripsitter, Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame) and Peter Wolf (J. Geils Band) will join the lineup for a one-night-only concert at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium, featuring The Jim Irsay Band & The Jim Irsay Collection, on Thursday, January 11, 2024.

The concert is in conjunction with a free exhibition of The Jim Irsay Collection, a traveling museum of iconic artifacts from rock music, American history and pop culture. The event is free and open to the public with advance registration at jimirsaycollection.com.

The event is free, but guests may donate to Kicking The Stigma, an initiative to raise awareness about mental health, when they register. Capacity is limited and spots will be reserved on a first-come, first-served basis. All artists are subject to change without notice.

The artists will join the all-star Jim Irsay Band, featuring:

- Kenny Aronoff, drums (Paul McCartney, John Mellencamp, The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan)

- Billy Branch, harmonica (three-time Grammy® nominee)

- Tom Bukovac, guitar (played on more than 700 albums with major artists)

- Mike Mills, bass & vocals (R.E.M., Rock & Roll Hall of Fame)

- Danny Nucci, guitar, saxophone & vocals (actor, Titanic, The Rock)

- Michael Ramos, keyboards (Mellencamp, Patti Griffin, Paul Simon)

- Carmella Ramsey, violin, mandolin & vocals (Reba McEntire, John Hiatt, Olivia Newton-John)

- Kenny Wayne Shepherd, guitar & vocals (five-time Grammy® nominee)

- Mike Wanchic, guitar (Mellencamp).

The evening also will include an exhibition of pieces from The Jim Irsay Collection, including Irsay’s world-famous guitar and instrument collection, as well as historic and iconic artifacts from American history and popular culture.

An active philanthropist, Irsay transformed his collection into a “traveling museum” and has hosted free exhibitions in Nashville, Tenn., Washington, D.C., Austin, Texas, Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Indianapolis, San Francisco, Las Vegas and Boston. He also regularly loans artifacts to museums, nonprofits and other organizations for display and research across the country and around the world.