ZZ TOP’s BILLY F GIBBONS And THE BFGs Announce 2025 Tour Dates

ZZ Top frontman Billy F Gibbons will take his solo band, The BFGs, out on the road early next year.

The 25-date tour begins with four shows at Blue Note in Honolulu, Hawaii, followed by another four shows at Blue Note in Napa, California. The complete routing can be found below.

January

17 - Blue Note Hawaii - Honolulu, HI

18 - Blue Note Hawaii - Honolulu, HI

19 - Blue Note Hawaii - Honolulu, HI

20 - Blue Note Hawaii - Honolulu, HI

21 - Blue Note Napa - Napa, CA

22 - Blue Note Napa - Napa, CA

23 - Blue Note Napa - Napa, CA

24 - Blue Note Napa - Napa, CA

25 - Agua Caliente Casino - Cathedral City, CA

26 - Musical Instrument Museum - Phoenix, AZ

28 - Vilar Performing Arts Center - Beaver Creek, CO

31 - The Pageant - St. Louis, MO

February

1 - Park West - Chicago, IL

2 - House Of Blues - Cleveland, OH

4 - Jergel's Rhythm Grille - Warrendale, PA

6 - Kentucky Theatre - Lexington, KY

7 - The Paramount Theater - Charlottesville, VA

8 - Borgata Theater - Atlantic City, NJ

10 - The Bardavon 1869 Opera House - Poughkeepsie, NY

12 - The Music Hall - Portsmouth, NH

13 - The Cabot - Beverly, MA

14 - Ridgefield Playhouse - Ridgefield, CT

15 - Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center - Great Barrington, MA

19 - The Birchmere - Alexandria, VA

20 - Paramount - Bristol, TN

Tickets are available now at this location.