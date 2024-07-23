AGAINST EVIL - Give 'Em Hell

Third full-length from traditional minded Indian metallers. Apart from a couple of harder edged media darlings, most of the domestic scene remains unknown outside their homeland (although Aganist Evil caught the eye/ear of this Swiss based label). Perhaps some frustration has seeped into the collective band mindset, as there's a more aggressive take (at times bordering on thrash) within Give 'Em Hell.

Rest assured, the melodies and guitarwork remain true to the original blueprint, but the raised intensity level is evident, right from opening 45 second, instrumental intro, "Lock n Load", that segues into the rough & tumble title track.

"Full Speed Ahead" is a number that would not be out of place on any Annihilator platter, this millennia. Conversely, there's a stomping power metal tale of swordsmanship, "Warriors". The atypically gruff vocals on zombie warning "Stay Dead!" recalls modern day Grave Digger.

"Lights Out" is more pedestrian, with crunchy guitar. Urgency returns in the call & response "Hellfire", complete with staccato riffing. Good stuff. "Creature Of Night" is the lone non-descript throwaway, before the fleet fingered grit of "Killing Machine" finale.

Said it last time, and continue to fly the flag, but Against Evil are a worthy addition to your collection. Give it a try.