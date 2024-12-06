ARAPACIS - Nucleus Of Chaos

I have done my share of publicity on this band from Montreal, CA, but Nucleus Of Chaos takes all things a step beyond, with some seriously down and dirty stuff to reckon with. Killer guitar riffs and solos from Jerry Fielden, excellent keyboards, and a more varied vocal performance from the Scottish born Michelle Macpherson. These eight solid tracks are among the best in their catalog, which features guest heavyweight artists such as Don Airey and others.

This is my first AraPacis review with Gillan Macpherson-Briggs on keyboards, as it is his first album with the band on keys, but the last one I covered did feature Derek Sherinian, who returns for this opening track. But the point about Gillan Macpherson-Briggs, is that he is the 13-year-old son of the singer and guitarist in this family affair (named after Ian Gillan of Deep Purple). And what an effort he put into the songs, as well as Sherinian turning in some world class touches on the first (already released) single "Let It Love feat. Derek Sherinian." This song alone takes some of the cake before the rest is even served up.

Next up is "The Park," which is the second single, as the acoustic intro plays through (guitar and piano), but things quickly go in another direction with a sweet vocal refrain over a very proggy backing with keyboard progression and galloping guitars that eventually go through some keyboard complimented breaks. This song is blistering at every turn, as the guitars and keys spar throughout with some interesting percussion. Worth the price of admission alone.

"Grip It" seems to sweep things in another direction altogether, with some cool fuzzy guitar effects in the Black Sabbath vein, and I mean on that level. This band comes into their own right here, with every "ism" of their own featured. Super gritty vocals combined with some softer melodic verses by Michelle Macpherson. The song eventually builds into some bluesy psychedelic guitar from Fielden, with Macpherson meeting the madness before a wicked fade.

The next track "Epitaph Epiphany" takes the listener on another sonic journey with some very nice cello work from Phil Mius d'Entremont, as it helps smoothen out the edges of this haunting piece of music with a chanting vocal and more blistering guitar work. Things come to a head and we get a gong to finish off this number in majestic fashion. The placement of this track comes at just the right time between the previous and the following number.

"Symphonic Reactions" is a banger from the get-go, with bombastic percussion and guitar parts giving much space for the vocals to go the distance, as her notes get higher and more intense as she chants about reality and humility. The guitars reach maximum fuzziness to contrast a melancholy chorus, followed by more chanting and some acoustic parts with a snapping drum. The rest comes with some clever guitar sparring with a classy piano and some more bone crushing fuzz and the highest vocal part taking it out.

This album contains no filler, with "Lost In The South Bend" taking things down to the nitty gritty with some bluesy guitar licks reminding of greats like Jimmy Page and others. This couldn't help but back some more gritty vocals and downright groovy bass. Everyone plays with precision and grace, as things build up to the title and epic title track "Nucleus of Chaos." And that's where everything comes together, leaving the even more chaotic final track "Misplaced Manifesto" to keep your ears busy on the way out.