ASKING ALEXANDRIA - Where Do We Go from Here?

If I am to be brutally honest, it seems like most modern-day metal artists are content to sound very similar to each other – rather than trying to put their own unique spin on the genre. And while there are certainly some similar sound/approaches on Asking Alexandria’s eighth studio album overall, Where Do We Go from Here? (I mean, how many metal tunes have featured an extended holler like on ‘Dark Void’?), you have to give the British quintet props for throwing us a few curveballs.



Case in point, in ‘Let the Dead Take Me,’ which starts with an awesomely/grotesquely distorted guitar, then features sing-songy melodic vocals, before the bottom drops out of nowhere and a new age-y part is introduced…before returning back to metallic rock n’ roll. Or how about a synth-string dance part in ‘Psycho’ (that would have made the Backstreet Boys green with envy), or how about closing the album with a title track that is a mostly stark voice/acoustic guitar ditty? Hopefully, more modern-day metallers will follow the same ‘diversified approach’ as Asking Alexandria does on Where Do We Go from Here?



