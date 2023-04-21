ASTRIFEROUS – Pulsations From The Black Orb

Costa Rican death metallers Astriferous impress here on their debut full-length, first track proper “Blinding The Seven Eyes Of God” totally killing it, just raw enough with its blasting and grinding through the caves, the vocals just total guttural torment, the vibe very much primitive, but also firmly within 2023's sewer-grade DM parameters, and I also love when the band take things down to a sludgier tempo.

Great opener, and it sets the tone perfectly for follow-up cuts like the atmospheric, sideways, Immo-friendly “Teleport Haze” (love the title) and the almost groovy (!) “Metasymbiosis”, which harkens back to early Earache in a sense, this idea of song not being too lost in all the chaos. Deeper into the abyss, “Ominous And Malevolent” again blasts and takes 'er easy with ease, the band adapting well to both speeds, and managing to create a ton of atmosphere while doing so, as does massive, lumbering closer “Symmetries That Should Not Be”.

I'm thinking Gutvoid have good potential tourmates here, as these young pups continue to craft death metal with a newfound sense of purpose and power, harnessing the greats but making something all their own. Great debut here from a very promising young band.