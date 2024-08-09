BLIND GUARDIAN - Somewhere Far Beyond - Revisited

How many times can one go Beyond? Several apparently as the Blind Guardian have traveled back in time – back beyond with Somewhere Far Beyond – Revisited. A rerecording of their ’92 bonafide power metal classic; it is done with respect and class. The album opened up doors for them internationally and is an important milestone in the Germans’ history.

This new presentation holds the same instrumental sound, prowess, and tempos – although it’s cleaner and crisper production wise (especially on the iconic “The Bard’s Song – In The Forest”) and while Hansi Kürsch can still belt it out with the best of them, nothing matches that effortless vitality reaching for those highs in 1992 – this is especially visible in “Black Chamber”.

The Bards can be proud of their efforts to basically sound the same as 30 years ago, however the issue is nothing was wrong with the original release so this amounts to nothing more than a fun exercise that shows the Blind Boys can still get it done (which wasn’t doubted to begin with).

The original has this rawer edge to it that just can quite be replicated plus the album received a remaster in 2007 and then was released as a 2CD set in 2018 remixed and remastered. It has received special treatment to it multiple times already so a total rerecording is like being served a huge piece of cake after just finishing a decadent dessert.

The best outcome of this rerecording is to gain attention of those who are unfamiliar with them, but it’s ultimately unnecessary and for the most hardcore of fans/collectors only.