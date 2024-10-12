BLUE ÖYSTER CULT – 50th Anniversary Live: Second Night

Blue Öyster Cult has certainly issued their fair share of live recordings over the years. 1975's On Your Feet or on Your Knees and 1978's Some Enchanted Evening will probably forever be their best-known live offerings, but quite a few additional in-concert documents have been issued thus far in the 21st century.

And 2024 saw the release of 50th Anniversary Live - Second Night, which features the band performing their classic 1973 effort, Tyranny and Mutation, in its entirety, with quite a few additional BÖC classics tacked on the end for good measure.

Despite the band being in business for well over 50 years and only two original members still remaining on board (Eric Bloom and Buck Dharma), the group still sounds great live, as evidenced by solid versions of such tunes as 'The Red & the Black,' as well as the two songs that immediately proceed it ('OD'd on Life Itself' and 'Hot Rails to Hell').

In addition to hearing readings of tunes you probably figured you'd never experience live (“Wings Wetted Down”!), their three best-known tunes are also included (“Godzilla,” “Burnin' For You,” and of course, “(Don't Fear) The Reaper”) – so there's a little bit of everything for every member of BÖC's cult.