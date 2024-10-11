CARMERIA – Tragédie D'amour

Tragédie D'amour is the second full-length from Carmeria. These Australians possess enormous potential with their catchy brand of symphonic power metal with the soothing voice of Jordan Von Grae.

In the softer bits of music him timber matches that of Roy Khan and it is not surprising elements of classic Kamelot are seeped into their compositions. Von Grae has many tricks vocally however, also utilizing growls to convey the emotion of the lyrics, which are centered on cursed romances, broken hearts, and longing for someone.

It’s all done in a poetic manner and Carmeria offers a wide range of musical tastes in this brisk paced ten track, 40 minute offering. It’s the quieter moments that stick out the most, like the acoustic rock of “Thorns” or the short, gothic romance, candlelit atmosphere “Whispers Of Forgiveness” with an outstanding vocal performance.

“A Thousand Winter Rains” shines with a melancholic, Nightwish-like melody with desperate vocals and was a smart choice to be released as a single. “Immortal” opens with bouncy keys and the poppy chorus delivers on all fronts – a fun and infectious track. “Leading The Lyre” is unabashedly poppy and veers way too far to that sugary territory.

Closer “A Vision In Passing” has Von Grae waxing about a lost love with building tension and light acoustic work that concludes in a layered vocal symphony and “Building Ships” is led by bassist Emma Nagy and her soft voice produces a welcome differentiation in this acoustic, heartbroken ballad. Von Grae expresses “love is a cruel device” in the ear candy, bass-driven rocker “The Hoping Heart”, an energetic, picture-perfect song.

Carmeria isn’t flashy musically and there is a sense of wanting more in the heavier tunes like “Shadow’s Throne” and opener “Call Forth My Sorrow”. The chug-along guitars fall behind the symphonics and detracts from the overall experience.

As said, Carmeria has huge potential and crossover appeal powered by Von Grae’s vocals and the gothic romanticism will resonate with many listeners. They have the rockier, ballad-type songs down pat; would love to see them elevate their heavier tracks and if they can do that, than lookout.