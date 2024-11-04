DEF LEPPARD – One Night Only Live At The Leadmill Sheffield May 19, 2023

For decades, Def Leppard has been one of the leading arena (and nowadays, stadium) rock bands. But as evidenced by the recent concert recording, One Night Only Live at the Leadmill Sheffield May 19, 2023, the group can also cut the mustard musically and performance-wise when taking the stage in a small venue.

Case in point, performing in front of less than 900 fans at this venue in the town that the Leps originally hailed from, way back when.

And while a few expected classics are included (“Bringin' On The Heartbreak,” “Hysteria,” “Pour Some Sugar On Me”), the focus of his 13-track release are lesser-known tracks. Which often times, are every bit as good as their hits: “Let It Go,” “Too Late For Love,” “Wasted,” etc.

For detractors who assume that the band relies on a big stage production when performing live, One Night Only Live at the Leadmill Sheffield May 19, 2023 will certainly prove these stubborn schlemiels wrong.