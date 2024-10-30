DUG PINNICK - Thingamajigger

Few rock artists have constructed a discography as impressively extensive as Dug Pinnick. Although he'll forever be best known as the singer/bassist of the great King's X, Pinnick has issued a steady stream of solo albums over the years (in addition to countless side projects). And 2024 saw the release of his latest solo offering, the curiously-titled Thingamajigger (check out BraveWords' recent interview with Dug concerning the meaning behind it).

And as with most of Pinnick's previous solo efforts, many of the tracks sound as if they could easily have been recorded by King's X (which is certainly not a bad thing), especially such standouts as the album opening “Climbing Up The Mountain.”

Elsewhere are tunes that show another musical side of Pinnick, in particular, “Let the Music Play,” “The Alarm,” and the Korn-like guitar riff featured in “The Valley.”

Taking into account all of the albums he has been a part of over the years, Thingamajigger proves once more that Pinnick is a seemingly endless source of inspired rock music.