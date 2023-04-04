EHSAN IMANI – The Flames Within

Rocking with a purpose. London-based producer/guitarist Ehsan Imani sets out to support the Iranian protesters against the Islamic regime of Iran with The Flames Within EP. And Imani accomplishes these goals in three tracks – all over at the 3.5 minute mark. Imani does an impressive job making sure the music isn’t sacrificed for the message nor is the music downtrodden and wanting. The Flames Within bursts with explosive rock tracks meant to inspire.

While Imani isn’t the most impressive vocalist, his knows how to get the most out of his voice. The symphonic instrumentation and guitar melodies in opener “The Flames Within” has a power metal flavor and the chorus is a triumphant call to stand against oppression. “Once And All” comes in with a groovy rhythms and a bouncing bass rhythm and once again – another catchy, motivational chorus. “The Raging Blaze” lives up to its name with fast guitars as Imani yearns for a better future. This one stands out from the rest as Imani shows off his guitar skills in the solo.

Inspiring messages and rocking grooves – The Flames Within burn bright.