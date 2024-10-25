ENSIFERUM - Winter Storm

The snowfall comes earlier with Winter Storm, the ninth full-length from Finnish warriors Ensiferum. Rebounding with the impressive Thalassic in 2020, Winter Storm continues the focused songwriting at a compact 43 minutes while flexing a power metal muscle in their folk roots.

Pekka Montin has been a boon to their lineup – his cleans are strong and provide a perfect contrast well to Petri Lindroos’ growls. It’s a definitive fire and ice approach. The production is warm with stark clarity and there is cinematic approach with two brief interludes exploding into full songs making Winter Storm a true album experience.

Proper opener “Winter Storm Vigilantes” (following the instrumental intro “Aurora”) sets the stage as usual energetic opener from the Finns with galloping rhythms and triumphant chorus work. “Long Cold Winter Of Sorrow And Strife” reflects the days of Iron from back in the day, and “Scars In My Heart” features delicate female vocals in a well-done, memorable semi-ballad.

“Resistentia” is a brief acoustic surge into stormer “The Howl” that features a rousing chorus and Ensiferum does something slightly different by putting the long epic – “From Order To Chaos” as the third last track rather than the closer. Another brief instrumental leads to fast closer, the apt “Victorious” with fists raised rhythms and vocals.

The catchiness is not as immediate as Thalassic, but Winter Storm provides a thorough power metal experience with folksy backdrop. The snow is cold, yet the Finns are as hot as ever; ride the Winter Storm!