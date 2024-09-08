FLOTSAM AND JETSAM - I Am The Weapon

Flotsam And Jetsam have been killing it since their self-titled album in 2016 and are a force to be reckoned with when it comes to new music, matching contemporaries Testament, Overkill, Exodus, and Death Angel, by recapturing the energy and thrash greatness from Doomsday and No Place for Disgrace.

With a relatively consistent lineup over the most recent albums (a change on bass and drums), singer Eric "AK" Knutson and guitarist Michael Gilbert are joined by Steve Conley (Guitar), Bill Bodily on bass, and metal alumni Ken Mary on drums. First three songs are the first three video singles. "A New Kind Of Hero" a barn burning opener ready for the live set.

"Primal" hits a steadfast pace, gallop, with some double bass drums. Title track lyric video angry with fitting words, "A world insane, Kill the pain, Say my name, I am the weapon", graphics of giant monsters (Godzilla, too) and manmade weapons of mass destruction.

"Burned My Bridges" maintains the punch with a melodic bridge and chorus. "The Head Of The Snake" utilizes a drop tuned modern riff reminding of later Nevermore.

For a change, straight forward simple riff and arrangement to "Beneath The Shadows" followed by that ultra-fast start to "Gates Of Hell". Old school riffing to "Cold Steel Lights" and complimenting lead work over the verse, with melodic break pre solo. I dig how "Running Through The Fire" has this start-stop drive, like the drums and rhythm seems to try and keep up with each other and just plows through the arrangement.

Eleven songs that keep with the consistency of The End Of Chaos and Blood In The Water and I Am The Weapon will make my best of the year list.