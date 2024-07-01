FU MANCHU - The Return Of Tomorrow

Like AC/DC and Motörhead, you always know what lays in store when a new Fu Manchu LP drops. And that is precisely the case with their 14th studio set overall, The Return Of Tomorrow – hard rock/heavy metal that sounds like it was originally birthed in the '70s, and would have fit snuggly in a stoner's record collection between their well-worn Sabbath and BÖC vinyl.

Few bands today offer up guitar riffs as turbo-charged as the Fu fellows – and in particular, guitarists Scott Hill (who also doubles as the group's vocalist) and Bob Balch – and also, killer vintage-sounding guitar tones that are second to none…and a much needed-antidote to all the modern day studio and software tomfoolery that is going on.

And the group still offer up outstanding song titles that fit the tunes to a T – “Loch Ness Wrecking Machine,” “Hands Of The Zodiac” (probably the album's best number), “Solar Baptized,” etc.