HAGANE - Life Goes On!

Life does indeed go on. Hagane released a promising debut in 2022 with the firing speed and power of Code ; 9021 and then promptly three of the five members left in 2023 including the vocalist, drummer, and guitarist.

Guitarist Sakura and bassist Sayaka picked up the pieces enlisting Junna behind the kit and Nagi as their singer and the Life Goes On! EP is their first piece of music to feature the new lineup. Hagane – which means “steel” in Japanese – is a proper name with the strong, biting, heaviness the band presents.

Don’t be fooled by the band’s presentation with the dresses and anime inspired artwork, this is guitar-rich metal with some symphonic bits. Sakura can shred with the best of them (check out driving instrumental “DATT”) and Nagi sings in a smooth manner, reaching sky highs when it’s called for and not overdoing it.

Life Goes On! shows the dynamics of the band with speeding, soaring power metal and upbeat shouts (the title track), the native symphonic accents in stormer “Tengagoken”, and the melding of modern j-rock and guitar theatrics in “Hero Time”. If you are into bands like Lovebites, Bridear, and Mary’s Blood, then you will absolutely enjoy this.