HAVOK - New Eyes

New Eyes is a taster of new music for Havok as they crash the road with Exodus on their North American tour. This is their first bit of new tunes since 2020’s V and vocalist/guitarist David Sanchez leads the Denver group alongside drummer Pete Webber, bassist Nick Schendzielos, and guitarist Reece Scruggs.

The two new tracks explores different ground, but it’s still Havok through and through. They put aside the political lyrics for scientific ground and thermodynamics in opener “Death Is An Illusion”. Havok opts for a punkier approach to their songwriting and quick-hitting vocals and guitars. The energy has a hardcore aspect and fits in well – as does the title track “New Eyes” that dives deeper into a punkish blaze that reminds of Overkill’s “I Hate You”.

Two covers round out the EP with the surprising rendition of Credence Clearwater Revival’s “Commotion” as Havok gives a mid-paced, abrasive vibe to it. Last track consists of Metallica’s “Eye Of The Beholder”. Smart move to pick an underused tune from …And Justice For All and they properly cover it with that mid-paced bite and snarl.

Good stuff - a jolt to the senses and shows promising potential where Havok can take their music next.