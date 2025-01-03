HELLOWEEN - Live In Budokan

The snow is falling as winter encroaches on the land. Not a bright a time for planting, but one crop is able to bloom through the bitter frost. Pumpkin power is aplenty with Helloween and Live In Budokan is a power metal extravaganza to drive us through oppressive winter choke.

The performances are off the chart with this live document in Japan’s hallowed Budokan – the energy is palpable and bursts through the speakers. The set is smartly situated as the Germans show plenty of gratitude performing in the venue and the vibe is electric.

The banter between the crowd and band members is engaging and humorous – especially when Andi Deris is beckoning the audience to get loud. They do an exceptional job making the experience “feel” live when listening.

Deris and Michael Kiske are a well-oiled machine working with each other as vocalists – they do a cracking job teaming on “Forever And One (Neverland)” ballad and the pure enjoyment and fun repeatedly comes through.

Helloween runs through three tracks from their latest, self-titled album and squeeze in songs from all eras – one of the best being Kai Hansen’s medley running through cuts from the legendary Walls Of Jericho debut.

The ‘90s Deris era is represented with the catchy speedster “Power”, the arrogant, silly swing of “Perfect Gentleman”, and the aforementioned “Forever And One”.

“Future World” is ripe for the audience as they Kiske lets them handle the first verse and “Dr. Stein” is always a hoot. The only glaring omission is arguably their best song “Halloween”. The Germans instead opt to run the epic “Keeper Of The Seven Keys” at a staggering 20 minutes which isn’t far apart from the lengthened “How Many Tears”. The efficiency and stamina to go through those songs is impressive. What a workout!

“I Want Out” finishes out this 2 hour show leaving a feeling of power metal mania and bliss. Can’t wait for the new album!