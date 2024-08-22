INTOLERANCE - Waking Nightmares Of An Endless Void

Album number two here from Spain's Intolerance, a band who very clearly love their Obituary records, something that becomes pretty clear pretty quick on raging opener “Fade Into Oblivion” (once you get past mainly useless intro “Towards Perdition”) and stuck-in-the-mud follow-up “The Dark Forest”.

“Rite Of Passage” is almost humorously caveman-like, not that there's anything wrong with that. Because there's not: it rocks, the band members all keeping their heads down and just deathin' to the finish line, with a slight bit of groove to the riffs (the bio material that came with this says if their debut was timestamped '91 this is “perhaps” 1992 or “even '93,” which, I must admit, is more or less spot-on).

I dunno man, we've really heard all this before, songs like “Spontaneous Self-Awareness Of The Void” (love the title) absolutely doing the trick, yes, but also absolutely... we've been here, done this, but on the other hand it never really gets old, does it?

The melodies in the guitar solo in that song soar over the murky slow motion of everything else, and it's awesome, massive closer “Melting Skies” is awesome, it's all awesome, despite the inherent redundancies of classic, old-school caveman death metal.