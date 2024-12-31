KINGDOM IN FLAMES - Inside The Upside Down

Only a year old this band is, from Baltimore Maryland, credited as five veterans of the East Coast scene in local bands and projects. Influences I hear from the lead off title track are from bands of the 2000’sAmerican modern metal movement such as Trivium, Lamb Of God, God Forbid, and Sevendust.

The music is driven by heavy guitar machine gun riffing with breakdown like chugging, while spun around progressive changes and a melodic but tough vocal, with accenting growls, and technical soloing. I even get some Devin Townsend type musicianship. "No End In Sight" fades in to choppy guitars and drums that contradict each other (time shifts) before coming together, with a moody change. The melodic vocal changes during "Death's Serenade" in strife with a monster growl and scream. I prefer the steady upbeat parts.

Getting Korn vibes (can't believe I just said that) from "Black Widow", and throughout the album. Intimidating throbbing sounds for "Heavy On The Rise", more melodic vocal (with effects) to the verse, singing and consistent flow in the arrangement. This kind of metal is not my thing, but so far this song works best, for me. Sounds like the lyrics are describing the artwork. Good melodic guitar leads too. Less aggro and nu metal.

"Let's F#cking Go" is punchy and angry, "No Remorse No Regrets" breaks up the guitars with the melodic vocals which gets tougher for the chorus. I hear some vinyl scratching during "Outer Space Outlaw", more vocal effects, this so very Korn.

This is a world away from what I listen to, but reviewing objectively (and my rating) its solid music for fans of the modern and nu metal genres. Best thing about this for me is the creative artwork which tells a story and poses questions, insight into the lyrics.