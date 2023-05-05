KING’S X - In The New Age: The Atlantic Recordings, 1988-1995

It’s not a good start when a record label includes an error right off the bat in a release’s title. But if we are to solely judge the new King’s X CD box set, In the New Age: The Atlantic Recordings, 1988-1995, via the music contained on this 6-disc set, it’s mighty tough to beat. Why, you ask? Because it collects all of the band’s classic albums issued for Megaforce and/or Atlantic from 1988-1996 (hence, the set’s title error) – 1988’s Out Of The Silent Planet, 1989’s Gretchen Goes to Nebraska, 1990’s Faith Hope Love, 1992’s self-titled, 1994’s Dogman, and 1996’s Ear Candy.

King’s X has always been difficult to pin down to a single style – prog (“We Were Born To Be Loved”), funk (“Everybody Knows A Little Bit Of Something”), gospel (“Over My Head”), metal (“Black Flag”), acoustic (“The Difference”), Beatle-esque moments (“It’s Love”), and even grunge-like sounds (“Dogman”) all reared their heads at various points in the band’s discography during this time period. And to entice collectors to reinvest in CD’s they probably own, most of the discs contain bonus tracks.

If you don’t already own these albums or are not fully familiar with the trio, In the New Age: The Atlantic Recordings, 1988-1995 is a must-buy.