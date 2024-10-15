LOVEBITES – Lovebites EP II

The ladies keep on rolling and shredding – fresh off 2023 magnificence in Judgement Day is a new live release and a new EP – Lovebites II, a call back to their debut release, The Lovebites EP, in 2017.

At five tracks and 25 minutes, Lovebites juggles the modes in the power metal spectrum with unrelenting thrashing speed (“Where’s Identity”), the standard speedy, anthemic attitude in “Soul Defender”, catchy chorus work in opener “Unchained”, dabbling in AOR-infused leanings in “The Bell In Jail”, and twin melodic stormer “Someone’s Dream”.

The last two tracks accentuate the talents of Fami’s bass work with jumping lines and Haruna drum work is in fine form, a complete menace behind the kit blending melody and intensity. Asami is as bright as ever with her vocals with “The Bell In Jail” highlighting her strengths and Midori and Miyako own the guitars with outstanding lead work – speed, melody, shredding, and some neo-classical antics.

The chorus to “The Bell In Jail” reminds of Journey/Steve Perry – like if ‘80s Journey tried their hand at power metal. Hopefully these songs don’t become lost in the shuffle; especially that thrashing rager “Where’s Identity”. Another winner, another homerun from LB; check it out!