MARK LANEGAN - Bubblegum XX

If you read Mark Lanegan's brutally honest/tell-all autobiography, Sing Backwards and Weep: A Memoir, you will discover that it is a miracle that he made it out of the '90s alive, due to a death-defying drug habit and overall reckless lifestyle that put Keith Richards to shame. But by the early 21st century, he was part of the best/definitive Queens Of The Stone Age line-up – the one that recorded the classic Songs For The Deaf – and also, issued his sixth solo effort overall, Bubblegum.

Co-produced with Eleven's Alain Johannes and Masters Of Reality's Chris Goss, the album is undoubtedly one of Lanegan's best-ever solo efforts. Which is quite an accomplishment, as quite a few of his previous solo efforts were gems, as well (namely The Winding Sheet, Whiskey for the Holy Ghost, and Field Songs). Also included were guest spots by various renowned special guests: PJ Harvey, Duff McKagan, Josh Homme, Izzy Stradlin, Goss, etc.

With Lanegan embracing electronic sounds (giving the material an almost Iggy Pop: The Idiot type vibe at times), the album sounded musically different from his previous solo efforts, but remained just as gripping and dark – both musically and especially, lyrically. Case in point, such standouts as “When Your Number Isn't Up,” “Hit The City,” and “Methamphetamine Blues.” But also included was one of the most beautiful compositions he ever penned, “Strange Religion.”

To mark the album's 20th anniversary, Beggars Banquet has reissued the album as a box set (and also more affordable/streamlined versions), entitled Bubblegum XX. And if you have the cold hard cash, I wholeheartedly recommend the deluxe box configuration, as it comes with a hardcover book with essays from renowned musicians who worked with the late Lanegan, and also oodles of unreleased or uncommon tracks. With seemingly just about album released in the old days eventually getting 'the box set treatment,' Lanegan's tour de force Bubblegum is one of the few that is deserving. And Bubblegum XX doesn't disappoint.