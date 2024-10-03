MICHAEL SCHENKER - My Years With UFO

I think we can all agree that whenever an album is released comprised of a multitude of different singers paying tribute to a single artist, it's a mixed bag. But what sets the Michael Schenker release, My Years With UFO, apart from other similarly-styled LP's past and present is that an actual member of UFO is involved and featured throughout – Señor Schenker.

Including mostly singers from '80s metal, some of the standouts include Twisted Sister's Dee Snider taking on "Natural Thing," Saxon's Biff Byford handling "This Kids," and Rainbow's Joe Lynn Turner vocalizing on "Doctor Doctor." While undoubtedly, the most talked about appearance will be Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose on "Love To Love."

The only complaint is the non-representation of '80s thrash metal singers – many of which have often named UFO as a top influence (Metallica, Megadeth, Exodus, etc.). And despite soon celebrating his 70th birthday, Schenker's six-string work sounds as inspired, fiery, and melodic as ever throughout.