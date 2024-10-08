MÖTLEY CRÜE – Cancelled

This new, three-song EP from Mötley Crüe is significant for a few reasons. Most notably, it’s their first recorded output with guitarist John 5, who previously played with Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, and David Lee Roth. John 5 replaced original six-stringer Mick Mars in 2022. It’s also the Crüe’s first new music since The Dirt Soundtrack, released in 2019. And it marks Mötley’s initial collaboration with new label, Big Machine Records. Furthermore, it’s produced by Bob Rock, who was at the helm for Dr. Feelgood, as well as the self-titled Mötley Crüe, with John Corabi on vocals.

Up first is the title track, “Cancelled”. Kicking off with a thick and meaty riff, it quickly cascades into a lyrical waterfall, that vocalist Vince Neil will most likely never be able to replicate live. Taking aim at cancel culture as well as social media, “Cancelled” calls out “Monkeys on the Internet” and “Tik Tok videos” that “Smell like landfill.” Then the band mutes themselves while Vince sings, “Bang your head against a motherf**kin wall!” That being the catch phrase of the song. The second verse mirrors the first, this time highlighting a “Supermodel sandwich, selfie in the back seat. She said yes then they arrest me.” After some noodling by John 5, the song ends unexpectedly with a solemn piano outro. Not a great Mötley Crüe song by any means, but far and away, the best tune of this trio.

Another new original, “Dogs Of War” follows, reeking of familiarity. It begins with Vince Neil whispering “Bastards”. If you remember, Mötley Crüe had a song called “Bastard” on their second album, Shout At The Devil. After a bout of chunky guitar, the bottom end drops out completely, allowing Vince the space to clearly annunciate, followed by a series of uninspiring whoa, whoa filler. The line, “A black wolf is standing at our back door, staring at the blood stain on the floor,” instantly takes fans back to 1983, fists in the air chanting, “He's the wolf screaming lonely in the night, he's the blood stain on the stage.” Unintentional coincidence or planned parallel? Only bassist / lyricist Nikki Sixx knows for sure. John 5’s dazzling fretboard dance is unlike anything his predecessor Mick Mars would have done, and it takes some getting used to.

Bringing the Cancelled EP to a close is a blasé cover of “Fight For Your Right” by Beastie Boys. In the past, Mötley has delighted with an incredible version of “Smokin’ In The Boys Room” by Brownsville Station, and failed miserably with an awful rendition of “Like A Virgin” by Madonna. In 2024, a new take on this 1986 anthem, with Vince sounding like he’s reading the words, as opposed to genuinely feeling the spirit of rebellion, goes largely unnoticed.