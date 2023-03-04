MOTÖRHEAD – Bad Magic: Seriously Bad Magic

Just four months before the iconic Lemmy Kilmister passed on December 28, 2015, Motörhead issued their 23rd studio effort overall, Bad Magic – which turned out to be their swan song. And while admittedly Lemmy vocally sounds not as powerful as he did on other ‘head offerings, Bad Magic remains a testament to a band that admirably never strayed far from their original stylistic path (merging metal’s power with punk’s fury, and in the process, helping to trailblaze thrash metal) – as proven by such standout ditties as “Victory Or Die,” “Thunder & Lightning,” and “The Devil.”

Recently reissued as an expanded version under the title Bad Magic: Seriously Bad Magic, the set tacks on two previously unreleased tunes from the sessions, the rockin’ “Bullet In Your Brain” and the more mid-paced/melodic “Greedy Bastards,” plus a live set recorded at Mt. Fuji Festival in Japan in 2015. Also included is an audio interview with Lemmy conducted by Motörhead expert Robert Kiewik (during the tour in support of the album), entitled “War, Love, Death and Injustice.”

And lastly, you can have a jolly old time with the Murder One ouija board that is also included (complete with an Ace of Spades shaped planchette). Long live Lemmy!